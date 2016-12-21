Kanye West’s Latest Quarter-Million Dollar Problem: The Ryan Report

Yes it’s Day Three of trying to Keep Up With All Things Kardashian and Kardashashian-related, starting with the one still only days removed from an emergency, involuntary hospitalization – Kanye West.

As if that alone wasn’t enough to deal with, guest co-host Jarard J says in today’s Ryan Report that the hip-hop superstar had to write a $250,000 check to a family member who threatened to release a sex tape of him “with some unknown light-skinned girl.”

It seems West either gave the cousin a laptop that had the encounter on it, OR the relative stole it (if you believe what he says on the single “Fake Friends.”)

Meanwhile, Ryan Cameron added, West and wife Kim Kardashian are rumored to be in couple’s therapy “for the sake of the children”; while other inside sources are claiming he “struggles to live in the Kardashian’s world.”

“I’ll tell you who else is struggling,” Ryan added – West’s brother-in-law Rob.

Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend supposedly walked in on Rob’s bride-to-be Blac Chyna as she “allegedly, physically attacked him.” The story is he called his sisters to assist, but Blac Chyna was gone by the time they arrived.

“This is the funny part,” Ryan continued, “I wonder how many times they circled the block waiting for her car to leave.

“Don’t none of the Kardashians want NO PARTS of Blac Chyna!”