Drake And Jennifer Lopez – New Couple Alert?! Trending Topics

December 21, 2016 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Consider Big Tigger impressed.

First it was just alleged that Drake and Jennifer Lopez were working on a musical project together, but reports have surfaced that THE hitmaker of the moment rented out a restaurant (Delilah in West Hollywood) rather than a recording studio for the superstar actress/singer and 20 close guests!

And what about him showing up at at least two of her recent Las Vegas shows, recently?

“So far it’s not what you assume,” said one of those always-available “sources.” “But it’s pretty clearly heading in that direction.”

“I just want to give Drake a round of applause,” noted an appreciative Tigger in today’s Trending Topics. “Awesome Drake! Keep doing what you’re doing!”

😍 <-------- Lotta those

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

