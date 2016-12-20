The First Solo Hip-Hop Act To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Will Be…Trending Topics

The 2017 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees was announced today, and let’s just be frank here on Big Tigger‘s Trending Topics: “Normally, we wouldn’t really care, right?”

“But there’s some people we might care about on here,” Tigger continued. Twenty-six years after his debut as a solo artist – and 20 years since his still-unsolved murder – hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur will join Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, NWA, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five in revered musical company; with the distinction of being the first solo hip-hop act to be inducted.

Some may be surprised that Shakur won the honor over nominees Janet Jackson and Chaka Khan – not to mention the early murmurs that he was “not a rock and roll dude.”

But as Tigger added, there’s no denying “his impact on the culture.”

“I vote that Snoop inducts him. Just gonna put that out there.”

(Now THAT would be some “Gangsta Party” involving “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” See it for yourself when the April 7 ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn airs on HBO.)