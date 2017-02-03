#RISEUP THE BIG GAME IS HERE Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN T0 FALCONS/PATRIOTS FROM OPENING KICKOFF TO THE LOMBARDI TROPHY PRESENTATION

New York Fashion Week Cancels Kanye West: Trending TopicsPerhaps it has something to do with "last year's disastrous off-calendar presnetation
Atlanta Bars To Remain Open Beyond Super Bowl SundayMayor Kasim Reed has issued an executive order temporarily allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages beyond normal hours Super Bowl Sunday.
Emmett Till Cousin Responds To Revelation That Carolyn Bryant Lied: Maria Boynton Reports.Deborah Watts is co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.
Stevie J's Failure To Pay Child Support Just Smacked Him In A Way He Won't Like: Trending TopicsThis judgement just might merit one of those "Stebie" faces!
Jagged Edge's Kyle Norman Back In Jail: Trending Topics "Pray for that brother, Kyle."
"Day Of Reckoning" For Mayor Reed To Declare Atlanta "Sanctuary City": Maria Boynton Reports.The group, calling itself the Georgia J20 Coalition, called on Reed to end the arrangement with U.S. Immigration and Customs to hold in jail immigrants who are facing deportation.

Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets AlbumA typo confused Hill with Faith Evans.
Mariah Carey Shares Music Video for 'I Don't' Featuring YGThe moral of this video: don't mess with Mariah.
Frank Ocean's Estranged Father Sues Him for $14 MillionOcean's father Calvin Cooksey claims libel in the new lawsuit.
5 Best Songs on Big Sean's 'I Decided'The album includes features from Jhene Aiko, Migos, Jeremih, Eminem and The-Dream.
Vince Staples Drops New Politically-Charged Track 'Bagbak''Obama ain't enough for me, we only gettin' started,' Staples raps.
Jidenna Drops Moody 'The Let Out' Featuring QuavoGone is the dapper three-piece suited sound.

Frank Ski's Question Of The Day: Would You Live With Your Significant Other (Or Are You Already Doing It?!)Let us know HERE where you stand!
Kanye Dropped From Fashion Week! + Beyonce Scoop: The Big Tigger ShowTune in To Big Tigger's Trending Topics February 3,2017 Cover Photo Credit: Getty Images
More Beyonce + Stevie J Has To Pay!! : The Big Tigger ShowTrending Topics February 2, 2017 Cover Photo: Beyonce.com
LOCKED UP! Jagged Edge Member Kyle Norman Behind Bars: The Big Tigger ShowTune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics February 1, 2017 Subscribe to stay updated on the newest content from V-103 Atlanta! Cover Photo Credit: Getty Images SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/v103 V-103: http://v103.cbslocal.com/ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/V103Atlanta FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/V103Atlanta INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/V103Atlanta
RCMS: Migos In StudioQuavo, Takeoff and Offset talk cover art for 'Cluture,' touring and video shoots.

Wanda Smith's School Field TripAttention All Teachers and Education Administrators! Wanda Smith wants to take you on a field trip to the UniverSoul Circus on February 9th at 10:30am at Turner Field.
Alternate Means Of Entry For V-103 Texting ContestsNo mobile phone or texting plan? No problem! You can enter online for any contest on CBS Atlanta by entering here as an alternate means of entry.

