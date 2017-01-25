THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Star's Mother Believed KidnappedThe missing woman is identified as 54 year old Kimberly Moore.
Bishop Eddie Long Remembered By Dignitaries And Celebrities As A Friend, Father, And Man Of God: Maria Boynton Reports.Bishop Long died on January 15, 2017, from and "aggressive form" of cancer. He was 63.
Bishop Eddie Long Will Be Remembered By Many As "A Man Of God": Maria Boynton Reports.The funeral for Bishop Long is at 10:30 this morning at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, GA.
About Kirk Frost's New Baby (According To Joseline) The Ryan Report"Rasheeda - call me girl. You are too cute for that."
Campus Security Improvements Announced For Atlanta University CenterSecurity cameras would be "strategically" placed throughout the AUC.
Women's March Atlanta What's Next?: Maria Boynton Reports.Organizer Gerald Griggs says he thought they'd get 7,000 to 10,000, not the masses that turned out at the March for Social Justice and Women.

Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
WikiHow Apologizes for Offensive 'White' Beyoncé and Obama Post"When we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed," tweeted the WikiHow account.
Watch The Weeknd's Surprise Performance at a 6LACK's ShowNot only did The Weeknd show up at 6LACK's concert, he performed "Reminder" and "Starboy" for the crowd:
Chrisette Michele on Inaugural Ball Performance: 'My Family Has Disowned Me'Michele detailed the personal consequences she has experienced as a result of singing at Trump's inauguration.
Nick Grant Announces 'Sunday Dinner' on Rap Radar Podcast"The only time I really saw my family was like cookouts, funerals and Sunday dinner,” he explains.
Fetty Wap Shares Romantic Track 'With You'The song finds Fetty exploring his EDM side.

Campus Security Improvements Announced For Atlanta University CenterSecurity cameras would be "strategically" placed throughout the AUC.

Kris Kelli + Frank Ski Live In The StudioKris Kelli stopped by the studio to share her new song "Sex With My Ex"... now we know that can always be controversial! What do you think?
New Artist Khalid Shares With Us What Inspired His New Music!Khalid stopped by our studio to share with Frank Ski a tid bit about himself as well as what inspires him to write his music. Could you believe this young mans voice has so much soul and he's so young!! tune in!
Oscar Nominations 2017! + Joseline Hernandez on "The Real" The RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : January 25
Soulja Boy Charged With 2 Felonies! + Chrisette Michele Responds To Backlash: The RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : January 24

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

