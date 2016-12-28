V103 Featured

George Michael, Soul ManAretha Franklin: "He made such a tremendous contribution, musically"
See What Happens When Papa Doesn't Loan Ivanka The Jet? Trending TopicsSidebar: Seriously? Dad hasn't tweeted about THIS yet?!
'Blac Chyna Lied About The Entire Situation': The Ryan ReportWhat were they going to be called - The Pole Series? Pole Dunks? Air Pole? (Oh wait Jarard J, that's Nike!)
Drake And Jennifer Lopez - New Couple Alert?! Trending TopicsWe're already figuring out names - DraLo, perhaps? J Drizzy?
Kanye West's Latest Quarter-Million Dollar Problem: The Ryan ReportAnd this problem hits especially close to home.
The First Solo Hip-Hop Act To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Will Be...Trending TopicsSomeone worthy of some "California Love." A "Gangsta Party." (Figured it out yet?)

Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter PromThey got cozy on the dance floor.
RUN-DMC Sues Amazon, Walmart for $50 Million to Protect TrademarksThe group isn't going to sit idly by and watch others profit off their logos.
Future Drops 2 New Music Videos, 'Drippin'' and 'That's A Check'Future dropped not one, but two music videos to close out 2016.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Watch Travis Scott Video for 'beibs in the trap'In the clip, Scott and Canadian performer NAV drive a sweet Maserati around an empty hanger.
Troy Ave Released from Hospital After Being Shot on Christmas DayHe still has a bullet in his head.

Top News Stories of 2016Here are some of the top news stories of 2016. From celebrity deaths to the election of Donald Trump, 2016 proved to be an interesting year.
[Video] Tight Parking is Easy! Ramona Shows How Chevy Assists You!
One Dead One Wounded Following Shootings At Gas Stations In Metro AtlantaFulton County leaders are set to announce a plan aimed at curbing the violence.
Top Sports Stories of 2016As we close out 2016, here is our list of some of the top sports stories of the year.
Jovan Adepo, Mykelti Williamson + Stephen Henderson Talk "Fences" w/ Ramona DebreauxJovan Adepo, Mykelti Williamson + Stephen Henderson Talk "Fences" w/ Ramona Debreaux
Ramona DeBreaux Gets Close To Home On The FENCES Red CarpetMerry Christmas!! FENCES is now in theaters!!! Check out Ramona Debreaux on the red carpet of the movie premiere here in Atlanta!
Pharrell Williams + Janelle Monáe Talk "Hidden Figures" With Ryan Cameron & Wanda SmithOne of the most highly anticipated films is finally here! Janelle talks about her experience on set with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, while Pharrell talks new music + the sound track to "Hidden Figures."
Ivanka Trump Flew Jet Blue?Big Tigger's Trending Topics!

WIN PASSES TO THE NEW EDITION STORY ADVANCE SREENING!CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO JOIN RAMONA DEBREAUX AT THE ADVANCE SCREENING OF THE NEW EDITION STORY ON JANUARY 5TH!
Register For A Chance To Participate In The Kroger Store TourThe Peoples’ Station, V-103 and Kroger want you to Get Fit and Be Healthy in 2017. Register now for a chance to win a Kroger Store tour and if you’re chosen you can win a $50 Kroger gift card. The tour will take place Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Kroger from 6pm-8pm! You’ll find a large selection of readymade alternatives at Kroger, including gluten free bread, crackers, pasta, and cereals. Winner will be contacted if chosen. Must complete tour in order to receive the $50 gift card. Brought to you by Kroger - Great food. Low prices... And the peoples’ station, V-103
Register to Win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 15 Year Anniversary of Honda Battle of the BandsKeep it locked to V-103 or register below for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the 15 year anniversary of Honda Battle of the Bands hosted by Ryan Cameron with DJ Baby Yu! It all goes down Saturday ,January 25th from 3-6pm at the Georgia Dome! Get your tickets now! Tickets start at just $10(while supplies last), at: www.hondabattleofthebands.com or call Ticketmaster @ (800) 745-3000.
Home for The Holidays with Your Georgia Best Chevy DealersYour Georgia Best Chevy Dealers know how important being with family is - especially this time of the year. Submit an essay of 250 words or less telling us why you would like to go home for the holidays and you will be entered to WIN a $500 Gift Card (with a new winner drawn each week) courtesy of V-103 and your Georgia Best Chevy Dealers.
Alternate Means Of Entry For V-103 Texting ContestsNo mobile phone or texting plan? No problem! You can enter online for any contest on CBS Atlanta by entering here as an alternate means of entry.

