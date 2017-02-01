ONLY FOUR MORE DAYS TO WAIT Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Sally Yates Defiance of Donald Trump Could Make Her Democrat Gubernatorial Choice: Maria Boynton Reports.Yates is a native of Atlanta and served as U.S. Attorney for the northern district before being tapped by President Barack Obama to serve as Assistant U.S. Attorney General.
The War Donald Trump Has Already Started: The Ryan Report"America is being ruined right before our eyes. What an immoral pig..."
Trump Muslim Ban Draws Thousands Of Protesters To Atlanta Airport: Maria Boynton Reports.Candidate for mayor State Senator Vincent Fort is vowing to make Atlanta a 'sanctuary city'.
'The New Edition Story' Secret: The Ryan Report"Ron DeVoe won't even answer calls!"
Gospel News: Tina Campbell Says She's "For Donald Trump"Last week, Mary Mary's Tina Campbell took to Facebook to write and open letter to POTUS Donald Trump. Click here to find out what she says.
[VIDEO] Bishop Eddie Long TributeToday on Sunday Morning Praise, we remember Bishop Eddie Long. It has been two weeks since he passed, and his funeral was last Wednesday. In honor of his home-going, Larry Tinsley paid a special tribute to his legacy.

Nicki Minaj Reunites with Drake and Lil WayneThe Big 3 are working together again.
Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Travis Barker Tells Amber Rose 'Sex Can Turn Into Love'"Sex can feel different if you really care [about the other person], rather than a one night," the drummer explained.
Yelawolf is Making His Own Bullet-Grazed HoodiesRapper Yelawolf has a bad idea for Valentine's Day: To show your loved one you care, buy a hoodie with a bullet hole through the center.
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.

Casting Call for 2/1 – 8 What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking ForHere's a list of some of the job opportunities as an “extra” with the various Film and TV projects being shot around town. Good luck.
'The New Edition Story' Secret: The Ryan Report"Ron DeVoe won't even answer calls!"
Gospel News: Tina Campbell Says She's "For Donald Trump"Last week, Mary Mary's Tina Campbell took to Facebook to write and open letter to POTUS Donald Trump. Click here to find out what she says.

Kirk Franklin Claps Back Over Daughter + Wesley Snipes and Derek Fisher Clap Back : RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : February 01
Comedian Gary Owen! + More W/ Big TiggerGary Owen stopped by to update us on his life as well as his shows that are coming up locally! We also had another special guest, comedian Talent!! Tune in now!
Kendrick Takes Harvard! + Grammy No Shows : The Big Tigger ShowTune in to todays Trending Topics! January 31,201
Rihanna and Azealia Banks Get Petty! + Finally Prince's Music Will Be Available: The RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : January 31

