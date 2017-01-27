THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Gospel News: Tina Campbell Says She's "For Donald Trump"Last week, Mary Mary's Tina Campbell took to Facebook to write and open letter to POTUS Donald Trump. Click here to find out what she says.
[VIDEO] Bishop Eddie Long TributeToday on Sunday Morning Praise, we remember Bishop Eddie Long. It has been two weeks since he passed, and his funeral was last Wednesday. In honor of his home-going, Larry Tinsley paid a special tribute to his legacy.
Atlanta Falcons Fans Pack City Hall Atrium For Superbowl Pep RallyThroughout the pep rally, the fans danced and shouted "Rise Up"!
Robin Thicke's Domestic Abuse Problems: The Ryan Report"The judge shut Robin down."
Bishop Eddie Long Replacement Search "To Be Completed Before March 1st": Maria Boynton Reports.NBMBC Board of Directors Vice Chairman Thomas Dortch says they have to "find the right leader at the right time for New Birth."
Report: Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Star's Mother Found SafeThe woman thought to have been missing was identified as 54 year old Kimberly Moore.

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Wyclef Jean Drops New Song 'The Ring'Jean brags that he's sold 100 million records, but will he have another ring?
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Rick Ross Drops 'I Think She Like Me' Video Ft. Ty Dolla $ignThe pair chill at the beach and attend a masked ball in the new clip.
5 Best Songs on Migos' 'Culture'You've heard “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt,” here are five other great tracks from Migos' latest.
Chief Keef Arrested for Assaulting and Robbing Former Producer"It's real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault...(he) hit me in the face with an AK-47," Ramsay said.

Real Talk with Rashad Richey: Is Trump Fighting for You?Join our poll. What issue would you like President Donald Trump to address immediately that directly addresses you or your community?

RCMS: Mayor Reed In StudioMayor Reed stops by for his monthly visit, talks Mercedes Benz, the big game + more
Robin Thicke Accused of Domestic Abuse! + Chris Brown's Lambo Totaled! : The RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : January 27
Kris Kelli + Frank Ski Live In The StudioKris Kelli stopped by the studio to share her new song "Sex With My Ex"... now we know that can always be controversial! What do you think?
New Artist Khalid Shares With Us What Inspired His New Music!Khalid stopped by our studio to share with Frank Ski a tid bit about himself as well as what inspires him to write his music. Could you believe this young mans voice has so much soul and he's so young!! tune in!

Register to Win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 15 Year Anniversary of Honda Battle of the BandsKeep it locked to V-103 or register below for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the 15 year anniversary of Honda Battle of the Bands hosted by Ryan Cameron with DJ Baby Yu! It all goes down Saturday ,January 25th from 3-6pm at the Georgia Dome! Get your tickets now! Tickets start at just $10(while supplies last), at: www.hondabattleofthebands.com or call Ticketmaster @ (800) 745-3000.
Alternate Means Of Entry For V-103 Texting ContestsNo mobile phone or texting plan? No problem! You can enter online for any contest on CBS Atlanta by entering here as an alternate means of entry.

