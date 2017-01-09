The Frank Ski Play-Off Party powered by 1-800-Truck-WreckV-103 presents the Frank Ski tailgate party powered by 1-800-Truck-Wreck Saturday, January 14th to kick off the Atlanta Playoff game. Register Here and you automatically entered to win $103 in Cash on the day of the tailgate. Free Food, Games, and Live DJ equals plenty of fun.

Register For A Chance To Participate In The Kroger Store TourThe Peoples’ Station, V-103 and Kroger want you to Get Fit and Be Healthy in 2017. Register now for a chance to win a Kroger Store tour and if you’re chosen you can win a $50 Kroger gift card. The tour will take place Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Kroger from 6pm-8pm! You’ll find a large selection of readymade alternatives at Kroger, including gluten free bread, crackers, pasta, and cereals. Winner will be contacted if chosen. Must complete tour in order to receive the $50 gift card. Brought to you by Kroger - Great food. Low prices... And the peoples’ station, V-103

Register to Win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 15 Year Anniversary of Honda Battle of the BandsKeep it locked to V-103 or register below for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the 15 year anniversary of Honda Battle of the Bands hosted by Ryan Cameron with DJ Baby Yu! It all goes down Saturday ,January 25th from 3-6pm at the Georgia Dome! Get your tickets now! Tickets start at just $10(while supplies last), at: www.hondabattleofthebands.com or call Ticketmaster @ (800) 745-3000.

Alternate Means Of Entry For V-103 Texting ContestsNo mobile phone or texting plan? No problem! You can enter online for any contest on CBS Atlanta by entering here as an alternate means of entry.