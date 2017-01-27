RCMS: Mayor Reed In StudioMayor Reed stops by for his monthly visit, talks Mercedes Benz, the big game + more
Robin Thicke Accused of Domestic Abuse! + Chris Brown's Lambo Totaled! : The RCMS w/ Wanda SmithThe Ryan Report : January 27
Kris Kelli + Frank Ski Live In The StudioKris Kelli stopped by the studio to share her new song "Sex With My Ex"... now we know that can always be controversial! What do you think?
New Artist Khalid Shares With Us What Inspired His New Music!Khalid stopped by our studio to share with Frank Ski a tid bit about himself as well as what inspires him to write his music. Could you believe this young mans voice has so much soul and he's so young!! tune in!